Lieberman Confident Israel to Get Coalition Cabinet After March Election

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Avigdor Lieberman, the leader of Israeli secular nationalist party Yisrael Beiteinu and a former defense minister, told Sputnik in an interview that the Jewish state would manage to create a coalition government after the March 2020 election, thereby breaking the months-long stalemate caused by previous unsuccessful attempts.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli parliament dissolved itself and declared that an early general election would be held on March 2, the country's third in 12 months. The decision comes after failed attempts to create a collation government after the April and September elections, in which both the government and opposition fell short of a majority.

"I am convinced that after the next election � no matter how events will develop on the personal front for [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu [in light of his corruption case being referred to a court] � a government will be created. I hope that we will be able to create a secular liberal government and carry out all the necessary reforms, including on matters of state and religion," Lieberman said, suggesting that the coalition would be formed "in quite a short time."

According to the ex-defense minister, the current political crisis may be overcome, including through a return to a direct election for prime minister, a system that had been in place from 1996 to 2001.

"It should not be a case that an election is over and, after the results are announced, no one knows who lost and who won. Unfortunately, the fragmentation of our society today is off the scale. We need to find certain unifying basis that would allow citizens to rally more around a central idea, a central choice," Lieberman added.

A new government also needs to implement a number of reforms that would limit the influence of religion on the state as well as related reforms in education and public administration, he went on.

The politician said he believed that his party would not lose votes in the March election, and that it had remained committed to its election pledges.

Yisrael Beiteinu, considered a kingmaker in Israeli politics, currently holds eight seats in parliament. In November, it refused to support either party in coalition talks. Earlier, it was Lieberman's unwillingness to make concessions to religious parties that Netanyahu planned to include in his coalition that forced the prime minister to call the September election.

In the interview, Lieberman suggested that Netanyahu's position in his Likud Party, which is to hold primaries on December 26, was not as strong as before.

Israeli media and polls, however, still suggest that the March vote is unlikely to bring about a cardinal change in electoral preferences.