Liechtenstein To Keep Ban On Mass Gatherings In Force Until End Of August

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

Liechtenstein to Keep Ban on Mass Gatherings in Force Until End of August

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020)   Although Lichtenstein is set to gradually ease the coronavirus-fuelled lockdown from Monday on, the ban on mass gatherings exceeding 100 persons will stay in force until the end of the summer, the government said on Friday in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the government said that some measures imposed amid the health crisis would be lifted next week ” many businesses, including barbershops, garden centers and stores selling construction material, would be allowed to reopen.

"The ban on the work of entertainment and recreational organizations, restaurants and bars, as well as a ban on gatherings, is still in force ... The government also decided not to celebrate the Liechtenstein National Day in 2020 [celebrated annually on August 15] ... Events with over 100 participants are not expected to take place at least until the end of August," the statement said.

Lichtenstein has so far confirmed 82 COVID-19 cases in the country.

