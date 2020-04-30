Liechtenstein to Lift Several COVID-19 Lockdown Measures on May 15 - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The authorities in the European principality of Liechtenstein are planning to lift a number of the social distancing measures imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 from May 15, allowing restaurants, museums and other public establishments to reopen, the government said on Thursday.

"The government on May 15 will further ease the measures that have been introduced to protect against the coronavirus disease. Gastronomic enterprises will be allowed to reopen ... Museums, libraries, archives, as well as sports centers and sports facilities are allowed to resume operations, as well as gyms," a statement read.

Despite the easing of the measures, the government stated that all enterprises that are to reopen after May 15 must take stringent hygiene precautions.

Additionally, a ban on public gatherings of more than five people in public places will remain in force.

According to public health authorities in the principality, a total of 82 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Liechtenstein since the start of the outbreak, resulting in the death of one person. The most recent positive test in the principality was confirmed on Sunday.

Several restrictions were already eased by the government from Monday, as medical practitioners, hairdressers, beauty salons, florists, and a number of other enterprises, were allowed to reopen.