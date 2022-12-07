UrduPoint.com

Life Expectancy In Russia To Increase By Year-End - Russian Health Watchdog

December 07, 2022

Life Expectancy in Russia to Increase by Year-End - Russian Health Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Life expectancy in Russia will increase by 1.8 years by the end of 2022, the head of the Federal health watchdog Roszdravnadzor, Alla Samoilova, said on Wednesday.

"By the end of this year, we expect that the projected life expectancy to be 1.

8 years higher," Samoilova said at an international health conference hosted by the Rossian Segodnya media group in Moscow.

Life expectancy in Russia is forecast to further increase to 78 years by 2030, the official said.

Current mortality rates are below the pre-pandemic level, she added, specifying that infant mortality remains at a minimum, cancer mortality has decreased by about 4.5% and mortality from circulatory diseases has decreased by almost 10%.

