Life fast returning to normal in Kabul after takeover of Capital by Taliban

KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Life is fast returning to normal in the capital of the war-torn Afghanistan's capital after takeover of Kabul almost a week after Taliban captured without firing a single bullet.

Soon after the takeover there was a panic like situation and the terrified residents had restricted themselves to their homes , and in the first couple of days the streets and Bazaars of Kabul were presenting a deserted look.

A visit by the APP's correspondent of Kabul city on Saturday showed large number of men wearing traditional baggy cloths Shalwar kameez, and the women in their traditional dresses were going about their routine chores without any fear. Heavy rush of motorcars was witnessed on Kabul's roads causing traffic jams due to non-observance of traffic rules. The police and the local Taliban were trying to regulate the traffic at various intersections.

The Bazaars and markets which were closed in the first couple of days of Taliban's takeover were full of people where the men and women were busy in routine shopping. Earlier, there were hardly any women to be seen.

"The fear is still there but life is getting easy with each passing day and routine activities of life have revived," said a shopkeeper Shakir Ullah while talking to APP.

Another shopkeeper Muhammad Shakir said: ' life has returned to normal and there is great rush of people in the Bazaar with good business return.' When asked what kind of government The Taliban or an inclusive government representing all the other political group would he like he said: ' An inclusive government in Afghanistan is need of the hour and only such kind of government can take Afghanistan out of the present crisis and put it on the road to progress.' He said the Afghans had been tired of fighting and now they wanted peace and stability in their war-ravaged country.

The Taliban after taking over Kabul in a statement had said the country's capital Kabul was the largest and most populous city where no one's life, property and dignity would be harmed and the lives of Kabulis would not be in danger.

However, many Afghans want to leave their country due to fear and Pakistan's Embassy in Kabul is providing full support to them and those Pakistanis families stranded are in the process of evacuation.

The PIA has started a special operation to evacuate the stranded people including the foreign nationals. The national flag carrier has so for evacuated more than 1400 people from Kabul to Islamabad including Afghans, Pakistani nationals and foreign nationals.

Pakistan has urged for "early and smooth transition of power in Afghanistan" and stressed all Afghan sides to engage for an "inclusive political settlement", the foreign office spokesperson said.

Pakistan has decided against unilaterally recognising the Taliban and will announce its decision after consultation with key regional countries. "Pakistan would take a decision about recognising Taliban government in consultation with regional and international powers, especially China, Turkey and the United States," minister for information Fawad Chaudhry clarified.

Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is expected to soon visit regional countries including Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Iran for consultations on the evolving situation in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover.

Meanwhile, according to media report, the US, which has full control of the Kabul airport, has so for evacuated more than 13000 of its troops from Kabul. However, the flight operation at Kabul airport remained suspended on Saturday due to unknown reasons.

Some of the reports said the operation was suspended due to heavy rush of US troops at Doha airport.

Similarly, the NATO has evacuated more than 17000 of its troops and the UK 2400 besides some troops of the European countries have been evacuated through Islamabad airport.