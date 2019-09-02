After a large-scale Taliban attack on Afghanistan's northern city of Kunduz, everyday routines seem to be back on track, and its residents, although still shaken by the deadly clashes between the group and government forces over the weekend, are shopping at the local markets and bazaars

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) After a large-scale Taliban attack on Afghanistan 's northern city of Kunduz, everyday routines seem to be back on track, and its residents, although still shaken by the deadly clashes between the group and government forces over the weekend, are shopping at the local markets and bazaars.

The Taliban attacked Kunduz on Saturday, and Afghan forces repelled the attack. After the government reclaimed control of the city later that day, it said that at least 35 Taliban fighters had been killed. By Sunday, a total of 56 Taliban militants were reported dead.

"The situation in Kunduz is normal, operations are completed and people are living a normal life in the city. Taliban targets Kunduz and tries to take control over the province to make its way toward other neighboring provinces," the Afghan Defense Ministry's spokesman, Rohullah Ahmadzai, said.

Government security forces have been constantly patrolling the squares and main streets, which do not appear to be in any immediate danger, but Kunduz residents demand that the authorities take serious measures to ensure the city's protection.

"The government is obliged to protect the people and the city. You see how many people were killed and wounded and many people have suffered financial losses in the last days' war? We strongly urge the central government. We want the government to ensure the security of Kunduz," some of the residents said.

The country's Interior Ministry assured the people that they should not worry if the Taliban returned to Kunduz since they were fully protected against the militants.

After 24 hours of fighting in Kunduz, the wounded were taken to a civilian hospital. Some were discharged shortly afterward and sent home, while others were still receiving treatment.

"Civilians' lives are ignored and not enough attention is being paid to us. [Many] have been blinded. People have been injured and their homes have been destroyed," one of the victims at the hospital said.

According to the Interior Ministry, at least 85 civilians were injured in the Kunduz conflict.

"Do not target civilians in war, do not make civilians victims, let the people live in peace, people are tired of war, we have the right to live," another injured civilian said.

According to Afghan analyst General Jan Aqa, the government is reluctant to accept responsibility, and because of this, the Taliban keep returning to the cities the Kunduz province is of special strategic importance to the militant group.

The chances of the Taliban returning to Kunduz are high, and, this time, militants from other provinces are joining in.

Conflict-struck Afghanistan has long been torn by fighting between government troops and the Taliban, who on Sunday concluded the ninth round of peace negotiations with the United States.