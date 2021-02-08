Life in Moscow Region Returning to Normal as Almost All COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Almost all coronavirus-related restrictions imposed in the Moscow Region have been eased, regional Governor Andrey Vorobyov said on Monday, adding that life was getting back to normal.

"Basically all restrictions have been lifted, mass events remain restricted, sports events can also be attended in compliance with certain measures.

So we are moving back into the usual mode of operation. Of course, here the economy is of key decisive importance for the life of our region," Vorobyov said at a meeting with the regional government.

On Monday, the Moscow Region confirmed 912 new COVID-19 cases, down from 923 on Sunday.

Russia has so far recorded 3,983,197 cases of infection and 77,068 fatalities.