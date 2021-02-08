UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Life In Moscow Region Returning To Normal As Almost All COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Life in Moscow Region Returning to Normal as Almost All COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Almost all coronavirus-related restrictions imposed in the Moscow Region have been eased, regional Governor Andrey Vorobyov said on Monday, adding that life was getting back to normal.

"Basically all restrictions have been lifted, mass events remain restricted, sports events can also be attended in compliance with certain measures.

So we are moving back into the usual mode of operation. Of course, here the economy is of key decisive importance for the life of our region," Vorobyov said at a meeting with the regional government.

On Monday, the Moscow Region confirmed 912 new COVID-19 cases, down from 923 on Sunday.

Russia has so far recorded 3,983,197 cases of infection and 77,068 fatalities.

Related Topics

Governor Sports Moscow Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

20 minutes ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

22 minutes ago

Opening Brief Of Multinational Naval Exercise Aman ..

22 minutes ago

Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistan’s 95-ru ..

31 minutes ago

ITA-CLF go hybrid with multi-site Pakistan Learnin ..

34 minutes ago

99,781 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.