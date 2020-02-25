UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Life Is Slow, Burials Fast In Italian Town In Virus Hotspot

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:33 PM

Life is slow, burials fast in Italian town in virus hotspot

The burial was over and done in five minutes. Just enough time for the priest to utter a prayer over the body of the elderly woman, in the presence of one relative and two undertakers

Zorlesco, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The burial was over and done in five minutes. Just enough time for the priest to utter a prayer over the body of the elderly woman, in the presence of one relative and two undertakers.

The growing coronavirus outbreak in Italy leaves little room for decorum, and Zorlesco, a northern town of 1,700 residents now under isolation, is trying to manage as best it can.

The normally quiet village is just nine kilometres (five miles) northwest of the hot spot of Codogno in the region of Lombardy, which has reported the most cases of infection in the country, at 212.

Seven people have already died in Italy after being infected with coronavirus, all aged between 68 and 88, but the woman buried in Zorlesco was not one of them, instead dying of "old age," said Don Nunzio Rosi, the local priest.

No sick people have been reported as of yet in town, but, he said, that hasn't stopped the locals from living in an "almost unreal atmosphere".

"In our little village, everything has changed in the last three days," Rosi told AFP. "None of us thought we would ever find ourselves in the situation of these cities in China." Today in Zorlesco, shops and businesses are closed and even the church. Rosi is forbidden to celebrate mass in the presence of the parishioners. Instead, he officiates accompanied only by his assistant, the church doors remaining shut.

Coronavirus or not, however, Rosi has left the doors of the church open for a few hours each morning so that the faithful, one by one, can come and say "a little prayer," should they wish.

He also sends his parishioners messages of comfort and extracts from the Bible via Whatsapp.

Related Topics

China Died Italy Women Prayer Church All From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trump Says Got No Information From Intelligence on ..

26 seconds ago

MOL Pakistan holds four free eye camps in TAL Bloc ..

2 minutes ago

Air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups in fede ..

28 seconds ago

Integrated efforts imperative to combat menace of ..

29 seconds ago

Egypt's ex-president Hosni Mubarak dead at 91

30 seconds ago

Three held for stealing electricityin Sialkot

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.