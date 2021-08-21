(@FahadShabbir)

Life is returning to normal in Afghanistan's capital after takeover of Kabul by the Taliban on August 15 without any resistance from the Afghan forces

Soon after the takeover there was a panic like situation and the cautious residents had restricted themselves to their homes. In the first couple of days the streets and Bazaars of Kabul were presented a deserted look with fear among the local people, as they were confused that what would be the situation under the Taliban regime.

A short visit by the APP's correspondent of Kabul city on Saturday showed large number of men wearing traditional cloths Shalwar kameez, and the women in their traditional dresses, some of them wearing even masks on the streets. Heavy rush of motorcars was witnessed on Kabul's roads with several traffic jams due to non-observing traffic rules despite some of the local police and Taliban fighters were trying to control it at various intersections.

The Bazaars and markets which were closed in the first couple of days of Taliban's takeover were full of people where the men and women were busy in routine shopping at various business centres and markets. Earlier, the local people said, there were hardly any women to be seen.

"The fear is still there but life is getting easy with each passing day and routine activities of life have revived," said a shopkeeper Shakir Ullah while talking to APP. While of them, asking not to be named were also optimistic about the hustle and bustle of Kabul city in coming days.

Another shopkeeper Muhammad Shakir said: ' life has returned to normal and there is great rush of people in the Bazaar with good business return.' When asked what kind of government they want The Taliban or an inclusive government representing all the other political groups, he said: ' An inclusive government in Afghanistan is need of the hour and only such kind of government can take Afghanistan out of the present crisis and putting it on the road to progress.' He said the Afghans had been tired of fighting and now they wanted peace and stability in their war-ravaged country.

The Taliban after taking over Kabul in a statement had said the country's capital Kabul was the largest and most populous city where no one's life, property and dignity would be harmed and the lives of Kabulis would not be in danger.

However, many Afghans are still desperate to leave their country due to fear and Pakistan's Embassy in Kabul is providing full support to them and those Pakistanis families stranded here in getting visas to evacuate them to Islamabad.

The PIA has started a special operation to evacuate the stranded people including the foreign nationals. The national flag career has so for evacuated more than 1400 people from Kabul to Islamabad including Afghans, Pakistani nationals and foreign nationals.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan while talking to official media said the embassy was not only facilitating the Pakistanis but the Afghans and foreign nationals too and this practice will continue. He, however, said now most of the people would be sent through roads to Pakistan as there was lack of facility at Kabul airport.

Pakistan has urged for "early and smooth transition of power in Afghanistan" and stressed all Afghan sides to engage for an "inclusive political settlement", the foreign office spokesperson said.

Pakistan has decided against unilaterally recognising the Taliban and will announce its decision after consultation with key regional countries. "Pakistan would take a decision about recognising Taliban government in consultation with regional and international powers, especially China, Turkey and the United States," Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry clarified.

Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is expected to soon visit regional countries including Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Iran for consultations on the evolving situation in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover.

Meanwhile, according to media report, the US, which has full control of the Kabul airport, has so for evacuated more than 13000 of its troops from Kabul. However, the flight operation at Kabul airport remained suspended on Saturday due to unknown reasons.

Some of the reports said the operation was suspended due to heavy rush of US troops at Doha airport.

Similarly, the NATO has so for evacuated more than 17000 of its troops and the UK 2400 besides some troops of the European countries have been evacuated through Islamabad airport.