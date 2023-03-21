Life-Threatening Fungus Spreading Fast in US Hospitals - CDC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) A potentially deadly fungal infection caused by Candida auris is spreading quickly at health care facilities across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned.

The fungus is not a threat to healthy people but may cause severe infection or even death in patients who spend a lot of time at hospitals or have invasive medical devices, such as catheters or tubes, because it is often resistant to multiple antifungal drugs, the CDC said in an article.

The fungus was first reported at US health care facilities in 2016. It spread "at an alarming rate" across 17 states during 2020-2021 and continued growing in occurrence through 2022, with the number of drug-resistant cases tripling in 2021, according to the CDC.

"The rapid rise and geographic spread of cases is concerning and emphasizes the need for continued surveillance, expanded lab capacity, quicker diagnostic tests, and adherence to proven infection prevention and control," CDC epidemiologist Meghan Lyman said.

Screening has been increased simultaneously with the rise in clinical cases, which may have accounted for a hike in the 2020-2021 case count. The CDC says this type of yeast is difficult to identify with standard laboratory methods, which may lead to inappropriate management.

A limited CDC study suggests that 30-60% of people with Candida auris have died, although these people had other serious illnesses. The fungus can enter bloodstream and spread throughout the body, causing invasive multidrug-resistant infections. Prior use of broad-spectrum antibiotics is also suggested to be a risk factor.