UrduPoint.com

Life-Threatening Fungus Spreading Fast In US Hospitals - CDC

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Life-Threatening Fungus Spreading Fast in US Hospitals - CDC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) A potentially deadly fungal infection caused by Candida auris is spreading quickly at health care facilities across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned.

The fungus is not a threat to healthy people but may cause severe infection or even death in patients who spend a lot of time at hospitals or have invasive medical devices, such as catheters or tubes, because it is often resistant to multiple antifungal drugs, the CDC said in an article.

The fungus was first reported at US health care facilities in 2016. It spread "at an alarming rate" across 17 states during 2020-2021 and continued growing in occurrence through 2022, with the number of drug-resistant cases tripling in 2021, according to the CDC.

"The rapid rise and geographic spread of cases is concerning and emphasizes the need for continued surveillance, expanded lab capacity, quicker diagnostic tests, and adherence to proven infection prevention and control," CDC epidemiologist Meghan Lyman said.

Screening has been increased simultaneously with the rise in clinical cases, which may have accounted for a hike in the 2020-2021 case count. The CDC says this type of yeast is difficult to identify with standard laboratory methods, which may lead to inappropriate management.

A limited CDC study suggests that 30-60% of people with Candida auris have died, although these people had other serious illnesses. The fungus can enter bloodstream and spread throughout the body, causing invasive multidrug-resistant infections. Prior use of broad-spectrum antibiotics is also suggested to be a risk factor.

Related Topics

Drugs Died Lead United States May 2016

Recent Stories

Sheraa, Alef Group team up to empower innovative F ..

Sheraa, Alef Group team up to empower innovative F&amp;B startups and SMEs

2 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of Fans&#039; Lea ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of Fans&#039; League awards during Matchweek 20

17 minutes ago
 Ministry of Justice organises ‘Presidents of Fed ..

Ministry of Justice organises ‘Presidents of Federal Courts 2023’ Forum

31 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ethiopia ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ethiopian Ambassador to UAE

31 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD arranges Air Lease Corporation’s US ..

Emirates NBD arranges Air Lease Corporation’s US$600 million inaugural sukuk

32 minutes ago
 GMC Higher Organising Committee reviews building m ..

GMC Higher Organising Committee reviews building media entities in era of media ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.