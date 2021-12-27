UrduPoint.com

Lifespan Of New Russian NPP Power Units Extendable To 100 Years - Atomenergomash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 02:30 PM

Lifespan of New Russian NPP Power Units Extendable to 100 Years - Atomenergomash

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Atomenergomash JSC Director-General Andrey Nikipelov told Sputnik on Monday that innovative technologies allow the company to extend operational life of new reactors' power units for the Kursk NPP-2 (nuclear power plant) up to 100 years.

Atomenergomash, an arm of Rosatom State Corporation, supplies the Kursk NPP-2 with the new type of reactor systems VVER-TOI (Water-Water Energy Reactor Universal Optimized Digital). Nikipelov said the construction of the first set of nuclear equipment (reactor and four nuclear steam generators) has been finished and the second is on the way.

"The number of welded joints in the vessel of this reactor has been reduced from six to four by excluding welded joints in the active zone.

This decreases the radiation exposure on welds and improves the performance of the vessel providing an opportunity to increase the operational life of reactors by 40 years after 60 years of maintenance, meaning that the total lifespan of reactors will be the whole century," Nikipelov said.

JSC Atomenergomash is the Mechanical Engineering Division of the Rosatom State Corporation and one of the largest power engineering holdings in Russia. The company offers such services as a design, manufacture and supply of equipment for nuclear and thermal energy, gas, shipbuilding industry and other spheres.

Related Topics

Century Russia Nuclear Company Kursk Gas From Industry Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Innovating for a New Era: Our Focus for CES 2022

Innovating for a New Era: Our Focus for CES 2022

32 minutes ago
 Russia Calls on US to Consider Security Guarantees ..

Russia Calls on US to Consider Security Guarantees Issue 'Now' - Foreign Ministr ..

33 minutes ago
 National Rehmatal-Lil-Aalameen Authority Conferenc ..

National Rehmatal-Lil-Aalameen Authority Conference on Wednesday

33 minutes ago
 China's Xinjiang posts foreign trade growth with E ..

China's Xinjiang posts foreign trade growth with EU in Jan.-Nov.

34 minutes ago
 PFA fines five shopkeepers for selling adulterated ..

PFA fines five shopkeepers for selling adulterated milk

34 minutes ago
 Woman's body found in sargodha

Woman's body found in sargodha

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.