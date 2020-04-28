Lift sanctions to prevent 'disaster' in Sudan: UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sudan risks being plunged into a humanitarian disaster by COVID-19 unless sanctions are lifted and donors provide financial support, the UN rights chief said Tuesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :

Without international backing, the country's transition towards peace and stability could swing into reverse, Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

A year has passed since president Omar al-Bashir was ousted by the army on April 11, 2019, following months of nationwide protests.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok took power as head of a transitional government sworn in last September, but Sudan's economy remains in deep crisis.

Bachelet said the promise of economic and social development, democracy, justice and peace was being threatened by acute resource constraints on the transitional government.

She said they were being exacerbated by ongoing unilateral sanctions, the failure of international institutions to provide debt-relief, and a deficit of international support.

"The tipping point could be COVID-19," Bachelet warned.