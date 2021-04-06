Lifting Anti-Iranian Sanctions by US First Step to Restore JCPOA - Iranian Diplomat

The first and the "most necessary" step to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is for Washington to lift sanctions against Tehran, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday

The in-person meeting of the joint commission of the JCPOA was held in Vienna.

There were no direct contacts between Tehran and Washington despite the presence of a delegation from the US.

"The lifting of US sanctions is the first and most necessary step to re-establish the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Iran is fully prepared to stop its corrective measures, returning to full implementation of the JCPOA once the sanctions are lifted and verified," Araghchi said during the meeting.