Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions In Russia Can Be Discussed Only Closer To May 12 - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 04:45 PM

Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions in Russia Can Be Discussed Only Closer to May 12 - Official

Lifting coronavirus-related restrictions in Russia can be discussed only closer to May 12, Chief State Sanitary Physician Anna Popova said on Monday, adding that right now there is only hope that lockdown could be lifted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Lifting coronavirus-related restrictions in Russia can be discussed only closer to May 12, Chief State Sanitary Physician Anna Popova said on Monday, adding that right now there is only hope that lockdown could be lifted.

Russia has been under quarantine with the population having paid time off since late March. In late April, the measures were extended through May 11.

"We are saying that restrictions can be lifted by assessing the epidemic situation. The development of this situation in the upcoming days till May 12 depends largely on us ... But today, we only hope [that measures can be lifted], we will know for certain closer to May 12, and it will depend on how responsibly we treat our health and [the health] of our loved ones," Popova told the Russia 24 tv Channel.

She added that the ban on public events will be the last restrictions to be lifted.

"There are epidemiological rules � we exit the restrictions the same way as we entered the restrictions, meaning that we are gradually removing the measures. The very last restrictions that will be lifted are restrictions or a ban on holding mass events," Popova said.

At the same time, the official said that the COVID-19 situation has stabilized and Russia is moving in the right direction, as the rate of increase in the number of cases is declining.

Moreover, Popova, who is the head of consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor added that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases should alert the Russians, and urged the population to observe the self-isolation regime.

