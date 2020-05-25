UrduPoint.com
Lifting COVID19 Restrictions In Moscow Should See Non-Food Trade Reopening - Deputy Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 05:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The next stage in lifting coronavirus lockdown measures in the Russian capital should include reopening non-food trade, followed by the domestic services sector, Vladimir Efimov, Moscow City Deputy Mayor for Economic Policy and Property and Land Relations, told Sputnik.

"For the economy, non-food trade is very important: on the one hand, a large number of people are employed in that sector and on the other hand, it is a very important, if not the key element, of the product distribution chain from producer to consumer," Efimov explained, adding that Moscow authorities are currently working on the possibility of a gradual reopening of non-food trade.

According to Efimov, the domestic services sector should follow suit, since it involves the largest number of small businesses.

"It is impossible to imagine a modern metropolis without the services it offers," the deputy mayor told Sputnik.

Moscow has over 163,900 confirmed coronavirus cases and the COVID-19 death toll in the Russian capital stands at over 1,990. Coronavirus restrictions were introduced in Moscow in mid-April. The first stage of lifting lockdown measures in the capital city begins on Monday with the reopening of some government services offices and allowing carsharing.

