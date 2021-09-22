UrduPoint.com

Lifting Sanctions On Taliban Not On UN Security Council Agenda - Russian Ambassador To UN

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 05:10 AM

Lifting Sanctions on Taliban Not on UN Security Council Agenda - Russian Ambassador to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) The waving of sanctions on the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) is not on the UN Security Council agenda but the issue should be given careful consideration, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"The topic of lifting the sanctions imposed on the Taliban via the Security Council is not on the agenda right now.

Of course, this is an important issue, and sooner or later it will still have to be solved," Nebenzia said.

However, this issue should not be rushed as the situation must be carefully considered, according to the Russian official

"I (can) say that practically all members of the Council, and not just the five members of its permanent members, have repeatedly, during their speeches on the topic of Afghanistan, talked about the cautious approach toward the new Afghan authorities," he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Russia All

Recent Stories

Etisalat highlights rapid growth of SmartHub data ..

Etisalat highlights rapid growth of SmartHub data centres

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating medi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating mediation services in Dubai

5 hours ago
 UAE Government Media Office organises virtual sess ..

UAE Government Media Office organises virtual session on country’s investment ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan could work with the US through the Develo ..

Pakistan could work with the US through the Development Finance Corporation to g ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan's govt to complete 5 year with success: ..

Imran Khan's govt to complete 5 year with success: Sh Rasheed

4 hours ago
 Farrukh Habib stresses strict NAB laws to recover ..

Farrukh Habib stresses strict NAB laws to recover looted money

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.