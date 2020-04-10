UrduPoint.com
Lifting Virus Restrictions Too Quick Could Spark 'deadly Resurgence': WHO

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 10:01 PM

A hasty lifting of restrictions imposed to control the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to a fatal resurgence of the new coronavirus, the World Health Organization warned Friday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :A hasty lifting of restrictions imposed to control the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to a fatal resurgence of the new coronavirus, the World Health Organization warned Friday.

"WHO wants to see restrictions lifted as much as anyone.

At the same time, lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence. The way down can be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly," the UN health body's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference in Geneva.

