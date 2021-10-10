KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Preliminary data suggests that a light-engine plane has crashed in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, the regional emergencies ministry said on Sunday.

"(On Sunday morning), we received information about the crash of a light-engine aircraft near ... the town of Menzelinsk. The information is preliminary, units of the Menzelin fire and rescue garrison are on their way to the scene," the ministry said in a statement.