Light Plane Crashes In Urban Area In California, No Survivors Found - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) A light plane crashed in an urban area of El Cajon in California several miles east of San Diego, with all onboard presumed dead, the US media reported on Tuesday.

A Learjet plane went down on Monday evening on its way to a local airfield, according to CNN. When the rescue team arrived at the scene, no survivors were found, the news said. Around 100 houses were reportedly left without electricity, but no one on the ground was harmed.

"When firefighters arrived at the scene there was significant rain occurring and there was a large debris field that stretched about 200 feet," a local firefighters' chief was quoted as saying by CNN.

The authorities are uncertain about the number of people on board the plane, and the medical examiner will investigate and identify the victims once family members are notified, CNN said.

The local authorities have notified the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board of the incident. The agencies will be in charge of the investigation of the crash.

