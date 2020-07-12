UrduPoint.com
Lighting Change Mulled To Make Hagia Sophia Icons Invisible During Muslim Prayer - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Lighting Change Mulled to Make Hagia Sophia Icons Invisible During Muslim Prayer - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) Turkish authorities are weighing how to hide Christian mosaics and frescoes from the eyes of Muslims who will come to pray in Istanbul's Hagia Sophia, and the use of special lighting techniques is one of the options, Hurriyet reported.

On Friday, Turkey's top administrative court, the Council of State, annulled a 1934 cabinet decree converting Hagia Sophia into a museum and green-lighted its use as a mosque. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan immediately signed a relevant decree. The building, initially founded as a Byzantine cathedral, is expected to open for Muslim prayers on July 24.

The presidential administration, together with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Directorate of Religious Affairs lead preparations for the first Muslim prayer in Hagia Sophia.

They also mull draping mosaics and frescoes with curtains during the prayers, however, it is not a Primary option, according to the Turkish newspaper.

In addition, it is planned to create special corridors for visiting tourists, so that they do not step on worshipers' carpets.

The experts' proposals have been submitted to the presidential administration. The final decision is reportedly set to be made on Tuesday.

The ruling to turn Hagia Sophia, which has been on UNESCO's list of World Heritage Sites, into a mosque has been met with firm resistance from the international community. The Russian Orthodox Church has expressed its regret that Ankara ignored calls to preserve the site as a museum. Pope Francis has also said that he is "very saddened."

