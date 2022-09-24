UrduPoint.com

Lightning, Potential Hurricane Could Again Delay Artemis 1 Launch On Tuesday - NASA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Lightning, Potential Hurricane Could Again Delay Artemis 1 Launch on Tuesday - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Artemis 1 mission engineers were confident their unmanned first test launch of a giant rocket to orbit the Moon will go ahead on September 27 as scheduled speaking at a news conference on Friday, but they also cautioned that Tropical Depression Nine now approaching Florida could once again delay the launch.

"We are tracking no technical constraints," to delay the launch on Tuesday, September 27, NASA Exploration Ground Systems Program Deputy Manager Jeremy Parsons told reporters. However, he continued, "Our biggest concern is weather ... There is a 15% chance of lightning within 5 nautical miles."

In addition, Tropical Depression Nine, which is gathering strength in the Atlantic Ocean and moving toward the coast of Florida, has introduced an element of uncertainty into launch calculations, NASA officials acknowledged.

They said they would decide on Saturday whether or not to delay the launch because of the worsening weather conditions.

"We're just taking it a step at a time," NASA's deputy associate administrator for exploration systems told the news conference."

Tropical Depression Nine formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday and it could hit the Florida coast as a Category 3 hurricane. The National Hurricane Center on Friday morning announced the depression was still 515 miles east-southeast of Jamaica and was moving in a west-northwest direction at 15 miles per hour.

Related Topics

Weather Florida Jamaica September Depression

Recent Stories

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russi ..

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russia, Attentive to Managing Escal ..

59 minutes ago
 US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Ser ..

US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Seriously' - White House

59 minutes ago
 India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unb ..

India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unbeaten 46

1 hour ago
 Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver ..

Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup

1 hour ago
 9th International Judicial Conference begins in Su ..

9th International Judicial Conference begins in Supreme Court

1 hour ago
 Director of Austrian Agency for Refugee Support Sa ..

Director of Austrian Agency for Refugee Support Says Its Possibilities Exhausted

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.