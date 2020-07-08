UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:37 PM

Lightning Sparks Fire Atop Moscow Research Center Studying COVID-19 Vaccines - Authorities

A lightning strike triggered a fire atop a Moscow research facility where coronavirus vaccines were under development, Russia's Education and Science Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) A lightning strike triggered a fire atop a Moscow research facility where coronavirus vaccines were under development, Russia's education and Science Ministry said on Wednesday.

The incident took place overnight in the southwest of the capital and did not damage anything in the building's interior, the ministry clarified.

"According to preliminary data, a fire occurred during a thunderstorm due to a lightning strike. Building materials used for partial repair of the roof .

.. caught fire. The fire was localized within half an hour. None of the institute employees were injured. There was no damage to the premises. Work is being carried out as usual," the ministry said through its official channels.

The Shemyakin and Ovchinnikov Biochemistry Research Institute of the Russian academy of Sciences is one of the leading centers in its field. The Russian coronavirus test kit was developed within its walls and it is part of a nationwide network researching vaccines against COVID-19.

