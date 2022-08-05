UrduPoint.com

Lightning Strike Near White House Kills Two People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Two people were killed and two more were in critical condition on Friday after a lightning strike near the White House the night before, police in the US capital said

The lightning hit Lafayette Square, a small park across the street from the White House, shortly before 7:00 pm (2300 GMT) Thursday, leaving two men and two women with "critical life-threatening injuries," according to a statement from Washington's fire and emergencies department.

All the victims were taken to local hospitals, but on Friday morning the Metropolitan Police confirmed that two of them -- 75-year-old Donna Mueller and 76-year-old James Mueller, both from Janesville in Wisconsin -- had been pronounced dead.

The other two adults remain in critical condition, police said.

A White House spokeswoman said the Biden administration was "saddened by the tragic loss of life."

