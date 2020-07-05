Lightning Strikes Kill at Least 23 in Indian State of Uttar Pradesh - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) At least 23 people died on Saturday in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh after being struck by lightning, the country's NDTV broadcaster reports on Sunday, adding that 29 others suffered injuries.

According to local officials, deaths were registered in the districts of Allahabad, Mirzapur, Kaushambi, Jaunpur, and Bhadohi, the broadcaster reported.

The broadcaster added that 29 others are being treated for severe burns after being hit by lightning strikes.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has offered his condolences to the families of the victims, and has called on local officials to provide 400,000 rupees ($5,356) in compensation to each family affected, the broadcaster said.

According to the Hindustan Times newspaper, 315 people in the states in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have died since May 15 from lightning strikes. Many of the victims are farmers who attempt to work during heavy rains and thunderstorms.

Across all of India, lightning kills more than 2,000 people annually.