MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) At least 26 people have died in the Indian state of Bihar after being struck by lightning amid heavy storms in the region, the National Herald newspaper reported on Thursday, citing regional officials.

Half of the deaths were reported in the Gopalganj district, the newspaper said. The victims were farmers working in their fields during the storm, the newspaper stated, citing regional officer Upendra Pal.

Five people, including three children, died after being struck by lightning in the district of Darbhanga, the newspaper cited Disaster Management Officer Pushpesh Kumar as saying.

Deaths were also reported in the districts of West Champaran, Siwan, and Madhubani, the newspaper stated.

Reports of deaths resulting from lightning strikes in India are not uncommon during the summer monsoon season. According to domestic media reports, at least 39 people died in a 24-hour period this past July in the state of Bihar amid heavy storms.