Lightning Strikes Kill Over 100 People In India In Past 2 Days - Disaster Management Body

Fri 26th June 2020

Lightning Strikes Kill Over 100 People in India in Past 2 Days - Disaster Management Body

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) A total of 110 people have died from lightning strikes in India's northern states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over the past two days, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Friday.

It was previously reported that lighting strikes killed 83 people in Bihar. Uttar Pradesh authorities said that 27 people died on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to NDMA, 32 people across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have been hospitalized with burns.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences.

"I have received tragic news about the deaths in several districts across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar over heavy rains and lighting strikes.

State authorities are urgently providing assistance," Modi wrote on Twitter.

The authorities of the affected states announced that relatives of the victims would receive 400,000 rupees ($5,301) in compensation, and called on locals to abstain from leaving home during the tough weather conditions.

Thunderstorms are likely to hit all the areas across Uttar Pradesh over the next few days, according to the forecast by India's Meteorological Department. Heavy rains are expected in the northern areas of the state, on the border with Nepal, where floods are often recorded.

