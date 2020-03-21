Liguria Governor Signs Order to Close All Places of Public Assemblies Over COVID-19

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Italy's Liguria region will close all places that may be used for gathering of people, as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise dramatically, Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti said in a statement on late Friday.

"As we expected, we are reaching the peak of the contamination wave ... I signed the order today, which will come into force at midnight asking mayors of Liguria to identify and close all places of potential gatherings of any kind," Toti said.

The order also envisages "the absolute prohibition" for everyone to go to their country houses.

"This weekend is crucial, so I insist that everyone stays at home," Toti added.

As of March 20, Liguria has registered 1,092 COVID-19 cases, which is 129 more than a day before. There have been 119 deaths caused by the coronavirus in Liguria since the beginning of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 260,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 11,000 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.