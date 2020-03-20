UrduPoint.com
Liguria Mulls Tightening Lockdown, Closing All Places Of Assembly - Governor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 09:39 PM

Italy's Liguria region is considering ways to further strengthen the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 and to close all places of assembly, Liguria region governor Giovanni Toti said

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Italy's Liguria region is considering ways to further strengthen the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 and to close all places of assembly, Liguria region governor Giovanni Toti said.

On Thursday, a representative of the Chinese team of doctors who arrived in Italy last week to share experience and help the country cope with COVID-19 emergency, said at a press conference in Milan that Italy was not doing enough on social distancing and that public transport must be canceled and further restrictions imposed. His words sparked debate in the northern regions on whether they can tighten measures at the local level without a special decree from the central government.

"After consulting with health authorities, we decided that if the government, which we will meet at 4.30 pm today [15:30 GMT], does not issue new and specific directives, the Liguria region will in any case issue an order, valid until April 3, asking the mayors of the territory to find and close all places that can be used for creating gatherings of any kind," Toti said in a statement.

On March 19, the coronavirus death toll in Italy overtook that of China. It now stands at 3,405. China's own epidemic has mostly subsided after months of harsh lockdowns.

