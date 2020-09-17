UrduPoint.com
Liguria Needs Help Desks To Advise Businesses On Access To EU Funds - Election Candidate

Thu 17th September 2020

Anastasia Levchenko - Italy's Liguria region must create special help desks to assist businesses that are willing to access European funds and have projects with which they can try, to do so, since in many cases it is the red tape and numerous formal procedures that prevent entrepreneurs from participation, Alice Salvatore, candidate for Liguria presidency at the upcoming regional elections, told Sputnik in an interview

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Anastasia Levchenko - Italy's Liguria region must create special help desks to assist businesses that are willing to access European funds and have projects with which they can try, to do so, since in many cases it is the red tape and numerous formal procedures that prevent entrepreneurs from participation, Alice Salvatore, candidate for Liguria presidency at the upcoming regional elections, told Sputnik in an interview.

The Italian regions will have an opportunity to ask for money from the Italian part of the EU Recovery Fund for financing infrastructure projects and other improvements foreseen by the European Union.

"The Region needs to hire a number of professionals on European rules and make them available for businesses and companies through help desks, which must be the desks where an entrepreneur can really find help with filling in all the necessary forms and required European documentation. In addition, small municipalities that do not have the resources to access these European tenders must be helped. The Region has the role of coordination, it must act as a supervisor and make available the tools to access these European funds," Salvatore said.

She noted that there must also be an update in the census of all the producers on the territory of Liguria since in the last several years there have been cases in which they could not participate in the European tenders simply because their codes of economic activities were not included in the census.

In addition, the way to revive the Ligurian economy after the pandemic, according to Salvatore, is to open up regional projects in infrastructure and other spheres for foreign bidders.

"This, among other things, will increase their quality. It is clear that if there is also competition from companies and architects that come from abroad, the possibility of finding an even better provider is much higher. This would also help a lot to get out of the isolation that plays into the hands of the organized crime of all those who take advantage of the contracts because they have contacts, clients, friendships," Salvatore said.

From September 20-21, regional elections will take place in Liguria, as well as eight other Italian regions, and will coincide with the constitutional referendum on the reduction in the number of lawmakers. Salvatore, the former member of the Five Star Movement (M5S), is a candidate from the newly created Il Buonsenso ("Common Sense") movement, which she established and which will run in the election separately from the center-left alliance of M5S and the Democratic Party (PD).

