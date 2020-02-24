Lijian Zhao becomes new spokesman of China’s Foreign Ministry

(@fidahassanain)

Lijian earlier had worked as Deputy Chief of Mission in Pakistan and served for four years.

BEIJING: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News 24th, 2020) Lijian Zhao took new charge as China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman and Deputy Director General of Information department here on Monday

Taking to Twitter, Lijian Zhao made this revelation.

Ijian Zaho vowed to tell the best stories of China and asked his friends and fans for support.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary congratulated him over his promotion and appointment as Deputy Director General of Information department and spokesman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.