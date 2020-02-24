UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lijian Zhao Becomes New Spokesman Of China’s Foreign Ministry

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 54 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 07:12 PM

Lijian Zhao becomes new spokesman of China’s Foreign Ministry

Lijian earlier had worked as Deputy Chief of Mission in Pakistan and served for four years.

BEIJING: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News 24th, 2020) Lijian Zhao took new charge as China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman and Deputy Director General of Information department here on Monday

Taking to Twitter, Lijian Zhao made this revelation.

Ijian Zaho vowed to tell the best stories of China and asked his friends and fans for support.

Previously, Lijian Zaho served as Deputy Chief of Mission in Pakistan for four years.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary congratulated him over his promotion and appointment as Deputy Director General of Information department and spokesman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology China Twitter Fawad Chaudhry Best

Recent Stories

PCB confirms no complaint received from Gladiators

2 minutes ago

China Geological Survey Ship Concludes Offshore Ma ..

5 minutes ago

Moeen Ali stops practice after hearing Aazan

18 minutes ago

Trend of buying Artificial jewellery rises in coun ..

7 minutes ago

Three UMCs detected during SSC examination under B ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister lays foundation stone of 600 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.