'Like A Quake': Beirut Shaken After Deadliest Strikes On Centre
Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Loud bangs sounded, thick columns of smoke rose and ambulance sirens rang throughout the night as deadly Israeli strikes hit residential areas of central Beirut on Thursday evening.
The Israeli attacks hit two central Beirut locations, killing 22 people and injuring over 100, Lebanon's health ministry said.
They were the deadliest such attacks to target central Beirut since Israel intensified its bombardment campaign on the country two weeks ago.
