Likelihood Of COVID-19 Epidemic Coming To Turkey 'Very High' - Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:25 PM

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday that while the country has not yet detected any instances of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), it is highly likely that it will reach Turkey

"The possibility of this epidemic in Turkey is very high. We can just say this: The virus has not been detected yet," Koca told the health committee of the Turkish parliament, as quoted by Anadolu news agency.

The minister also urged citizens to take the necessary measures against COVID-19, such as limiting human contact, traveling to foreign countries as little as possible, self-isolating and taking care of the elderly.

COVID-19 has spread to more than 110 countries since December, when it was first detected in China. According to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the virus has infected more than 116,000 people worldwide, killing over 4,000. At the same time, nearly 64,000 patients have recovered.

