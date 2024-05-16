Lily Greenberg Of Biden Administration Resigns Over US Stance On Gaza War
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 16, 2024 | 02:34 PM
Lily Greenberg is a senior officer of the Biden administration who has resigned as a protest, saying that her conscious does not allow to continue her work in future.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2024) Another high-ranking member of the Biden administration has resigned in protest against the United States' stance on Israel amidst the ongoing persecution of Palestinians.
The resignation comes amidst escalating violence in Gaza, with reports indicating over 35,000 Palestinian casualties, including a significant number of children and women.
The continuous atrocities committed by Israel against innocent Palestinians, coupled with extensive American support, have sparked dissent within the Biden administration.
Lily Greenberg, the Deputy Chief of Staff at the US Department of Homeland Security, tendered her resignation during a protest against American policies regarding Gaza.
In her resignation letter, Greenberg emphasized that her conscience compelled her to step down. She also criticized President Joe Biden's remarks suggesting that Israel's existence ensures the safety of Jews worldwide, condemning it as misguided.
Recent Stories
T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’ ..
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts
Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre
More Stories From World
-
Premier League clubs to vote on scrapping VAR6 minutes ago
-
Toshiba to cut up to 4,000 jobs in Japan6 minutes ago
-
How New Caledonia erupted into riots6 minutes ago
-
Crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" stays atop Chinese box office26 minutes ago
-
CPC delegation visits Cambodia on ties26 minutes ago
-
Zverev beats injury scare to reach Rome semis as Collins sets up Sabalenka clash36 minutes ago
-
Asian markets track Wall St records after US inflation data36 minutes ago
-
Climate change could force Bangkok to move, official warns46 minutes ago
-
China to see stable growth in ICT spending amid AI boom: IDC46 minutes ago
-
Easyjet CEO flies out in 2025 after seven years46 minutes ago
-
Netflix to release second season of "3 Body Problem"46 minutes ago
-
New Dutch coalition govt wants 'strictest' asylum policy1 hour ago