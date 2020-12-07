UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lima Group Condemns Venezuela Election As Being 'Fraudulent' - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 11:20 PM

Lima Group Condemns Venezuela Election as Being 'Fraudulent' - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The Lima Group said in a statement on Monday that it has condemned the recent election in Venezuela as being fraudulent and is urging the international community to rejects the election results.

"We call on the international community to join in the rejection of this fraudulent electoral process and support the efforts of the people of Venezuela for the return of democracy," the statement said.

More than 100 political parties and associations participated in Venezuela's parliamentary election on Sunday. The opposition bloc led by Juan Guaido - a failed coup leader who is backed by the United States - has refused to take part in the election.

The Lima Group said the election took place without guarantees for the democratic process and lacks legality and legitimacy. The Lima Group said called all interested parties to prioritize Venezuela's interests and urgently commit to supporting a transition process.

The United States and the European Union also characterized the election in Venezuela as being fraudulent.

Russian election observer mission head Igor Ananskikh told Sputnik that the first results of the Venezuelan elections demonstrated the legitimacy of the new National Assembly.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Democracy European Union Lima United States Venezuela Sunday All Opposition

Recent Stories

Sheraa’s UCAN Startup Awards honours changemaker ..

36 minutes ago

India Covid-19 vaccine producers apply for approva ..

8 minutes ago

CPEC, a transformational project: Foreign secy

8 minutes ago

Nobel laureates receive prizes at home amid pandem ..

12 minutes ago

WHO-Led COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund Raised A ..

12 minutes ago

Opposition wants unrest in country: Dar

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.