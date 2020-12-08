Lima Group Condemns Venezuela Election as Being 'Fraudulent' - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The Lima Group said in a statement on Monday that it has condemned the recent election in Venezuela as being fraudulent and is urging the international community to rejects the election results.

"We call on the international community to join in the rejection of this fraudulent electoral process and support the efforts of the people of Venezuela for the return of democracy," the statement said.

More than 100 political parties and associations participated in Venezuela's parliamentary election on Sunday. The opposition bloc led by Juan Guaido - a failed coup leader who is backed by the United States - has refused to take part in the election.

The Lima Group said the election took place without guarantees for the democratic process and lacks legality and legitimacy. The Lima Group said called all interested parties to prioritize Venezuela's interests and urgently commit to supporting a transition process.

The United States and the European Union also characterized the election in Venezuela as being fraudulent.

Russian election observer mission head Igor Ananskikh told Sputnik that the first results of the Venezuelan elections demonstrated the legitimacy of the new National Assembly.