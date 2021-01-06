Lima Group Does Not Recognize Legitimacy of Venezuela National Assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The Lima Group said in a statement that it did not recognize the legitimacy of Venezuela's new National Assembly.

The new makeup of the Venezuelan National Assembly, elected in December 2020, began work on Tuesday. On the same day, the assembly stripped Juan Guaido, who had illegally proclaimed himself interim head of state, of the post of parliament speaker, and pro-government lawmaker Luis Parra was elected. However, lawmakers-associates of Guaido gathered separately and decided he would remain speaker for the next year, and the opposition parliament would continue to work.

"We do not recognize the legitimacy or legality of the National Assembly installed on January 5, 2021," the Lima Group said.

"We call on the international community to join in the disregard and rejection of this illegitimate National Assembly and to support the efforts for the recovery of democracy, respect for human rights and the rule of law in Venezuela," it said.