Lima Group to Coordinate Outreach on Venezuela in Next Few Days - Peru Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The members of the Lima Group will coordinate on the specifics of their next steps on Venezuela and particularly which nation reaches out to which country in the next few days, Peruvian Ambassador to the United States Hugo de Zela said on Friday.

The Lima Group is set to reach out to other countries in order to get them involved in solving the Venezuelan crisis, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said at a press briefing on Thursday.

"The next step would be to make a coordination among the members of the Lima group to see what country speaks to which one," de Zela said. "In a meeting as short as the one we had yesterday we had no time to get in the specifics, but that will be done in the next few days."

The Lima Group, he added, will not eliminate any country from the effort.

"We are going to try to get as many countries as we can," he said.

Champagne said they would talk to the nations that want to pursue the same kind of approach and promote a peaceful transition.

Venezuela has been suffering from a severe political crisis since the beginning of last year, when Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself an interim president of Venezuela in a bid to oust reelected Maduro from power.

Maduro has said Guaido is a US puppet working with Washington to orchestrate a coup so that the United States can control Venezuela's natural resources. In addition to the Trump administration, only about 50 other countries - all US allies - have recognized Guaido.