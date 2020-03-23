MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The Jorge Chavez International Airport in the Peruvian capital of Lima informed on Sunday about suspending all passenger flights till the end of the state of emergency on March 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Starting today, Sunday, March 22, Jorge Chavez International Airport will be closed. There will be no commercial flights and airport operations will stop during the isolation period.

Only cargo flights will continue to operate normally," the airport said in a press release.

According to the text, all flights from Sunday on will be scheduled by the Peruvian authorities and Group 8 of the Peruvian Air Force.

Peru, with 363 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, declared a 15-day state of emergency on March 16. The airport in Lima the same day for all flights except for the purpose of evacuation of foreign nationals. According to Peruvian media, some of them are still in the country.