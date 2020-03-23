UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lima's International Airport Shuts Down Due To COVID-19 Until March 31

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 06:50 AM

Lima's International Airport Shuts Down Due to COVID-19 Until March 31

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The Jorge Chavez International Airport in the Peruvian capital of Lima informed on Sunday about suspending all passenger flights till the end of the state of emergency on March 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Starting today, Sunday, March 22, Jorge Chavez International Airport will be closed. There will be no commercial flights and airport operations will stop during the isolation period.

Only cargo flights will continue to operate normally," the airport said in a press release.

According to the text, all flights from Sunday on will be scheduled by the Peruvian authorities and Group 8 of the Peruvian Air Force.

Peru, with 363 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, declared a 15-day state of emergency on March 16. The airport in Lima the same day for all flights except for the purpose of evacuation of foreign nationals. According to Peruvian media, some of them are still in the country.

Related Topics

Lima Same March Sunday Media All From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Everyone advised to stay at home except for absolu ..

3 hours ago

UAE government to close shopping centres for two r ..

3 hours ago

UAE suspends all inbound, outbound passenger fligh ..

3 hours ago

AED14.3 bn of excess liquidity withdrawn by CBUAE ..

5 hours ago

Members&#039; safety, health priority, says AFC ch ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Economy temporarily closes fitness centr ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.