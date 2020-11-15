UrduPoint.com
Limassol Residents Protest Against New COVID-19 Restriction In Cyprus - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 06:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Hundreds of people protested against new coronavirus restrictions in the southern coastal city of Limassol in Cyprus, the Cyprus Mail newspaper reports.

The protest, held on Saturday evening in front of the district administration office in Limassol, started at 18:00 local time (16:00 GMT on Saturday) and ended at 20:00, when the new curfew entered force.

According to the newspaper, some protesters set trash cans on fire and threw firecrackers prompting police to intervene.

The protesters were chanting anti-government slogans and protesting against the obligatory use of masks and fines for violators of coronavirus restrictions.

Earlier this week, Cyprus ordered an 18-day lockdown starting Thursday for the districts of Limassol and Paphos, which account for nearly 70 percent of recent coronavirus cases in the country. The new measures will last through November 30.

The movement in and out of the districts is banned, except for essential workers. Public gatherings are also prohibited.

Cyprus has more than 7,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 30.

