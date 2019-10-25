UrduPoint.com
Limit On Gazprom's Use Of Opal Pipeline Works Against EU Consumers - Russian Envoy To EU

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:17 PM

Russia wants to provide steady energy supply to European consumers, so whoever wants to limit Gazprom's Opal pipeline use is against that goal, Vladimir Chizhov, the permanent representative of Russia to the European Union, told Sputnik in an interview

VERONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russia wants to provide steady energy supply to European consumers, so whoever wants to limit Gazprom's Opal pipeline use is against that goal, Vladimir Chizhov, the permanent representative of Russia to the European Union, told Sputnik in an interview.

In September, an EU court overturned the European Commission's 2016 decision that opened up additional transit capacities of the OPAL pipeline to the Russian gas giant.

"The goal of the Russian side has always been simple: to provide energy security and safe energy supply for European consumers.

Whoever wants to limit the use of the existing pipeline system is making efforts to prevent that from happening," Chizhov said on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona.

The Opal case is "politicized," Chizhov said.

The case was brought to the EU court by the Polish government and state-run PGNiG oil company, which lodged a complaint in 2016, stating that the commission's earlier decision went against the principle of gas delivery diversification.

