Limited Vaccine Supply Remains Main Issue For Many EU Countries - ECDC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:40 AM

Limited Vaccine Supply Remains Main Issue for Many EU Countries - ECDC

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Despite steady progress in the coronavirus vaccine distribution across the European Union, many member states still report limited drug supply as the main issue in their efforts to battle the pandemic, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) told Sputnik.

According to the agency, the overall numbers of distributed and administered vaccines have been stable over the past weeks and the progress in the vaccination rollout has been steady across the EU. As much as 27 million doses were administered last week, while another 32 million doses were delivered to the EU countries in the same time period, the ECDC noted.

As of June 20, almost 58% of the EU population have received at least one vaccine dose and 35% have been fully immunized, the agency stated.

"Nevertheless, quite a few countries still reported that limited vaccine supply remains the main issue they are facing," the ECDC said, adding that some EU members had had to adjust priority groups or altogether suspend their vaccination programs due to the shortages.

At the same time, more countries have reported that they are no longer facing this issue, as compared to the previous months, the agency said.

