Linde Contesting Seizure of About $1.2Bln by RusChemAlliance Via Hong Kong Courts - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The German engineering company Linde said in a report on Friday, that it is trying to stop the process in the Arbitration Court of Saint Petersburg on the seizure of about $1.2 billion by RusChemAlliance, the operator of the integrated complex for natural gas processing and LNG production, through courts in Hong Kong.

The company filed a lawsuit with the Hong Kong International Arbitration Center on March 4, 2023, claiming that RusChemAlliance is not entitled to the $1.2 billion as the lawsuit filed in Russia violates the arbitration agreement. In addition, the Russian company must compensate Linde for losses caused by the seizure of Russian assets, according to the report.

The Hong Kong court ruled on March 17 that RusChemAlliance has to demand the suspension of the consideration of its claim in Russia and resolve any disputes with the international arbitration court in Hong Kong, the company said.

As of March 31, 2023, Linde has about $1.2 billion in advance payments in contractual obligations related to engineering projects with RusChemAlliance, which are subject to sanctions and, as a result, have been suspended until May 27, 2022, the company said.