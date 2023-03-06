UrduPoint.com

Linde Plc Does Not Plan To Resume Operations In Russia In 'Foreseeable Future' - CEO

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) World-leading industrial gas firm Linde Plc does not plan to resume operations in Russia in the foreseeable future, CEO Sanjiv Lamba told Sputnik on Monday.

"No plans to resume operation in Russia in foreseeable future, we have no further projects happening in Russia today," Lamba said.

More Stories From World

