Linde Plc Does Not Plan to Resume Operations in Russia in 'Foreseeable Future' - CEO

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) World-leading industrial gas firm Linde Plc does not plan to resume operations in Russia in the foreseeable future, CEO Sanjiv Lamba told Sputnik on Monday.

