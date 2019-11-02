UrduPoint.com
Linguistic, Cultural Rights Of Kurds Should Be Ensured - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 01:50 AM

Linguistic, Cultural Rights of Kurds Should be Ensured - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Kurds' linguistic and cultural rights, as well as those of other minorities, should be ensured without hurting the principle of countries' territorial integirty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We should look for agreements that would base, above all, on sovereignty and territorial integrity of each of these countries [populated by Kurds, namely Iraq, Iran, Turkey, Syria]. Second of all, [agreements that would] guarantee Kurds, as well as any other ethnic, religious minorities, inalienable linguistic, cultural and other rights," Lavrov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

In early October, Turkey launched an operation targeting Kurdish units in northeastern Syria. Later, on October 22, Russia and Turkey signed a 10-point memorandum in Sochi that facilitates the withdrawal of the Kurdish troops and their weapons from the 18-mile safe zone within 150 hours. The 150-hour period ended on Tuesday.

