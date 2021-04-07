UrduPoint.com
Link Between AstraZeneca Vaccine, Blood Clot Events Plausible But Not Confirmed - WHO

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:16 PM

A link between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and blood clot events is considered plausible but is not confirmed, the COVID-19 Subcommittee of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) A link between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and blood clot events is considered plausible but is not confirmed, the COVID-19 Subcommittee of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety said on Wednesday.

The WHO's subcommittee reviewed the latest information on rare blood clot events with low platelets after vaccination with AstraZeneca's vaccine provided by the European Medicines Agency and the United Kingdom's health regulator.

"Based on current information, a causal relationship between the vaccine and the occurrence of blood clots with low platelets is considered plausible but is not confirmed.

Specialised studies are needed to fully understand the potential relationship between vaccination and possible risk factors," the subcommittee's interim statement read.

The subcommittee added that it is gathering and reviewing more data.

"It is important to note that whilst concerning, the events under assessment are very rare, with low numbers reported among the almost 200 million individuals who have received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine around the world," the statement read.

