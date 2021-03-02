UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Link Between New EU Sanctions, Navalny Hard To Explain Logically - Russian Envoy To EU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 11:30 PM

Link Between New EU Sanctions, Navalny Hard to Explain Logically - Russian Envoy to EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The wording on the basis of which the new EU sanctions were adopted is strange, political connection to the situation with Alexey Navalny is difficult to explain, Vladimir Chizhov, Russia's permanent representative to the European Union, said on Tuesday.

The European Union on Tuesday imposed its first sanctions under the new global human rights violations act against four Russian citizens for the arrest of Navalny. The sanctions list includes Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, Investigative Committee head Nikolai Bastrykin, Federal Penitentiary Service head Alexander Kalashnikov and National Guard chief Viktor Zolotov.

"Regarding the softness or harshness [of the sanctions adopted], I think this is not a matter of principle, but the very fact of the appearance of such a list in such a wording, which, I must say, I think, will look rather strange for any unbiased specialist and lawyer. I'm not even talking about the fact that the four most worthy leaders of the Russian law enforcement agencies, to associate them with a man named Navalny, is clearly a political connection that is logically difficult to explain," Chizhov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The actions of the European Union are driving relations with Russia into a dead end, Chizhov said.

"We are talking about actions that are driving our relations with the European Union into a dead end, into a corner from which it will be more and more difficult to get out. And we will have to get out ” the sooner our partners understand this in the European Union, the easier it will be," he said.

A response to the new anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union will follow, Chizhov said.

"I think that gradually here in Europe, at least, everyone is realizing that this so-called sanction potential is already almost exhausted, because there is practically no result from these unilateral restrictions, except, of course, Russian retaliatory measures, which were taken in previous times and, I can assure you that they will take place now," he said.

He noted that the decision on the response to the sanctions would be made at the political level in Moscow.

Related Topics

Dead Moscow Russia Europe European Union Man Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

20 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED5 bn in market value

1 hour ago

IOM Appeals for $170Mln to Assist People in Yemen ..

1 hour ago

Blinken Urges Concrete Steps to Prevent Further Vi ..

1 hour ago

S. Africa Grapples With Issue of Racism After Jour ..

1 hour ago

SIUT to celebrate World Kidney Day on March 12

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.