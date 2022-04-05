MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Linking the end of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and holding a referendum in South Ossetia on joining the Russian Federation is wrong, South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov said in an interview with Sputnik.

Earlier, Bibilov said his republic would soon take legal steps to become part of Russia. According to him, consultations are now underway with Russia, and the referendum may take place after April 10.

"I think linking the special military operation and the referendum could be wrong," he said when asked whether the referendum could take place after the end of the Russian special operation in Ukraine.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.