Linyi Trade City takes further step towards internationalization

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Linyi Trade City Internationalization Promotion Conference was held in Linyi, Shandong province on February 27.

Business representatives and overseas Chinese leaders from more than 20 countries and regions participated in the conference, aiming at promoting the mall's global expansion.

Linyi Trade City, as an important commodity trading center in Shandong and even the whole country, possesses a profound commercial foundation and strong market radiation capacity. As the "Logistics Capital of China", Linyi has the largest market cluster in China, the largest live e-commerce base in northern China, a logistics distribution hub serving the entire nation, and a production-sales base. In recent years, in promoting the internationalization of Linyi Trade City, Linyi has cultivated foreign trade entities that link the international market, built exhibition and sales networks that connect with overseas markets, established logistics channels that radiate globally, and created an open and convenient business environment.

The impressive achievements of Linyi Trade City, showcased at the event, drew thunderous applause and waves of admiration from the guests.

The promotion conference showcased more expansively the development potential of Linyi to foreign investors and offered an even deeper insight into the Linyi Trade City.

"The conference builds a very good communication platform.

It allows merchants and representatives from various countries to discuss cooperation face-to-face with businesses from Linyi," said Ahmad Sayyed, chief advisor of the Egyptian Entrepreneurs Association and president of Hikmet Cultural Industry Group. He hoped that both sides can establish a regular cooperation mechanism to deepen connections through business associations, enterprise alliances and other platforms, thus enhancing mutual understanding.

At the conference, international business associations and overseas buyers visited markets and industrial parks in Linyi such as Lanhua Cross-border E-commerce Industrial Park, Haodubao Supply Chain Selection Center, Seamray Smart Warehousing and Logistics Park, Modern Logistics City, and Lantian Smart Logistics Port.

At the meeting, outstanding units were commended for their work in the Linyi Trade City's Internationalization Projects in 2024, a signing and awarding ceremony was held, flag was presented to a company representative to participate in the Malaysia International Furniture Export Exhibition, and President of Shandong Chamber of Commerce in Yiwu City delivered a report on overseas business guidance of Linyi Trade City.

This conference once again signals Linyi's deep integration into the domestic-international dual-circulation system, and fully demonstrates Linyi's confidence in accelerating the internationalization of Linyi Trade City.

