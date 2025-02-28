Open Menu

Linyi Trade City Takes Further Step Towards Internationalization

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Linyi Trade City takes further step towards internationalization

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Linyi Trade City Internationalization Promotion Conference was held in Linyi, Shandong province on February 27.

Business representatives and overseas Chinese leaders from more than 20 countries and regions participated in the conference, aiming at promoting the mall's global expansion.

Linyi Trade City, as an important commodity trading center in Shandong and even the whole country, possesses a profound commercial foundation and strong market radiation capacity. As the "Logistics Capital of China", Linyi has the largest market cluster in China, the largest live e-commerce base in northern China, a logistics distribution hub serving the entire nation, and a production-sales base. In recent years, in promoting the internationalization of Linyi Trade City, Linyi has cultivated foreign trade entities that link the international market, built exhibition and sales networks that connect with overseas markets, established logistics channels that radiate globally, and created an open and convenient business environment.

The impressive achievements of Linyi Trade City, showcased at the event, drew thunderous applause and waves of admiration from the guests.

The promotion conference showcased more expansively the development potential of Linyi to foreign investors and offered an even deeper insight into the Linyi Trade City.

"The conference builds a very good communication platform.

It allows merchants and representatives from various countries to discuss cooperation face-to-face with businesses from Linyi," said Ahmad Sayyed, chief advisor of the Egyptian Entrepreneurs Association and president of Hikmet Cultural Industry Group. He hoped that both sides can establish a regular cooperation mechanism to deepen connections through business associations, enterprise alliances and other platforms, thus enhancing mutual understanding.

At the conference, international business associations and overseas buyers visited markets and industrial parks in Linyi such as Lanhua Cross-border E-commerce Industrial Park, Haodubao Supply Chain Selection Center, Seamray Smart Warehousing and Logistics Park, Modern Logistics City, and Lantian Smart Logistics Port.

At the meeting, outstanding units were commended for their work in the Linyi Trade City's Internationalization Projects in 2024, a signing and awarding ceremony was held, flag was presented to a company representative to participate in the Malaysia International Furniture Export Exhibition, and President of Shandong Chamber of Commerce in Yiwu City delivered a report on overseas business guidance of Linyi Trade City.

This conference once again signals Linyi's deep integration into the domestic-international dual-circulation system, and fully demonstrates Linyi's confidence in accelerating the internationalization of Linyi Trade City.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon

6 minutes ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 ..

HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

9 minutes ago
 Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed ..

Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed Innovation in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing g ..

'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing gems and jewelry sector'

17 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 ru ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 runs for five wickets

28 minutes ago
 Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide att ..

Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide attack at Jamia Haqqania mosque

49 minutes ago
MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special e ..

MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

1 hour ago
 MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ ..

MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..

1 hour ago
 Manchester City retains top spot as world's most v ..

Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team

2 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, I ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan

2 hours ago
 DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling o ..

DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From World