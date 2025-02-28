Linyi Trade City Takes Further Step Towards Internationalization
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Linyi Trade City Internationalization Promotion Conference was held in Linyi, Shandong province on February 27.
Business representatives and overseas Chinese leaders from more than 20 countries and regions participated in the conference, aiming at promoting the mall's global expansion.
Linyi Trade City, as an important commodity trading center in Shandong and even the whole country, possesses a profound commercial foundation and strong market radiation capacity. As the "Logistics Capital of China", Linyi has the largest market cluster in China, the largest live e-commerce base in northern China, a logistics distribution hub serving the entire nation, and a production-sales base. In recent years, in promoting the internationalization of Linyi Trade City, Linyi has cultivated foreign trade entities that link the international market, built exhibition and sales networks that connect with overseas markets, established logistics channels that radiate globally, and created an open and convenient business environment.
The impressive achievements of Linyi Trade City, showcased at the event, drew thunderous applause and waves of admiration from the guests.
The promotion conference showcased more expansively the development potential of Linyi to foreign investors and offered an even deeper insight into the Linyi Trade City.
"The conference builds a very good communication platform.
It allows merchants and representatives from various countries to discuss cooperation face-to-face with businesses from Linyi," said Ahmad Sayyed, chief advisor of the Egyptian Entrepreneurs Association and president of Hikmet Cultural Industry Group. He hoped that both sides can establish a regular cooperation mechanism to deepen connections through business associations, enterprise alliances and other platforms, thus enhancing mutual understanding.
At the conference, international business associations and overseas buyers visited markets and industrial parks in Linyi such as Lanhua Cross-border E-commerce Industrial Park, Haodubao Supply Chain Selection Center, Seamray Smart Warehousing and Logistics Park, Modern Logistics City, and Lantian Smart Logistics Port.
At the meeting, outstanding units were commended for their work in the Linyi Trade City's Internationalization Projects in 2024, a signing and awarding ceremony was held, flag was presented to a company representative to participate in the Malaysia International Furniture Export Exhibition, and President of Shandong Chamber of Commerce in Yiwu City delivered a report on overseas business guidance of Linyi Trade City.
This conference once again signals Linyi's deep integration into the domestic-international dual-circulation system, and fully demonstrates Linyi's confidence in accelerating the internationalization of Linyi Trade City.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon
HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed Innovation in Pakistan
'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing gems and jewelry sector'
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 runs for five wickets
Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide attack at Jamia Haqqania mosque
MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..
Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation
MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..
Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan
DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024
More Stories From World
-
Linyi Trade City takes further step towards internationalization6 minutes ago
-
2025 Solar PV seminar held to show retrospect, prospect16 minutes ago
-
India and EU to finalise free trade agreement by year-end16 minutes ago
-
Man City, Man Utd turn to FA Cup glory to save poor seasons16 minutes ago
-
Pope rests as Vatican reports new improvement1 hour ago
-
Marquez brothers sizzle in practice for MotoGP season opener1 hour ago
-
Police probing 'suspicious' deaths of Hollywood giant Gene Hackman, wife3 hours ago
-
Russian divers found dead near popular Philippines resort3 hours ago
-
China missed key climate target last year: official data3 hours ago
-
Myanmar holds AI Yangon 2025 expo3 hours ago
-
6-vehicle pile-up in eastern Singapore sparks car fire, no injuries reported3 hours ago
-
Across China: "Cloud school bus" brings safer, hopeful journeys to village children3 hours ago