Lionel Messi Scores Hat-trick As Argentina Hammer Bolivia In 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick as Argentina thrashed Bolivia 6-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.
Messi, the 37-year-old Miami forward, struck three goals, including the opener at Buenos Aires' Mas Monumental.
The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar notched his 10th international hat-trick, and scored 112 goals in 189 games for Argentina since 2005.
In addition, Messi made two assists for Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez in the first half before Argentine attacking midfielder Thiago Almada beat the keeper to make it 4-0.
Defending world champions Argentina are leading the South American qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup with 22 points in 10 matches, and they are now three points clear of Colombia, which beat Chile 4-0 at home.
Five-time World Cup champions Brazil beat Peru 4-0 in Brasilia as Barcelona winger Raphinha scored twice from the penalty spot.
Brazil, which last won the world title in South Korea and Japan 2002, are on 16 points to be fourth in the South American qualifying table.
Uruguay drew 0-0 with Ecuador in Montevideo to sit third with 16 points. Fifth-place Ecuador have 13 points in the table.
Paraguay are in the sixth spot with 13 points after a 2-1 win against Venezuela.
Bolivia, Venezuela, Peru and Chile are currently in the lower ranks.
In this round, 10 South American teams play home and away matches.
The best six teams out of 10 will qualify for the 2026 World Cup finals to be played in the US, Mexico and Canada.
The team, which will finish the South American qualifiers seventh, will go to the intercontinental playoffs for a World Cup ticket.
