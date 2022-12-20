UrduPoint.com

Lionel Messi's Photo With World Cup Trophy Became Most Liked In Instagram History

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Lionel Messi's Photo With World Cup Trophy Became Most Liked in Instagram History

The photo of the Argentine football player Lionel Messi with the World Cup trophy broke the record for the number of likes on Instagram (banned in Russia).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The photo of the Argentine football player Lionel Messi with the World Cup trophy broke the record for the number of likes on Instagram (banned in Russia).

Argentina won the World Cup on Sunday for the third time in history. The main time of final match in Qatar between the teams of Argentina and France ended with a score of 2:2. In extra time, the teams exchanged goals, and in the penalty shootout the Argentines were luckier: 4:2. Messi, who won the World Cup for the first time, scored two goals and was also named the best player of the tournament.

Later, the seven-time winner of the Ballon d'Or posted a photo with the World Cup trophy. So far, his post has received almost 61 million likes.

Messi's photo outrun the platform's most-liked photo of an egg, breaking the 2019 record. The egg picture became the international meme shortly after it was posted as a social experiment to see if it was able to overtake the most-liked post record from US media personality Kylie Jenner.

Related Topics

Football World Russia France Qatar Argentina Sunday 2019 Post Media From Best Million Instagram

Recent Stories

Canada Sanctions Two Former Haitian Ministers for ..

Canada Sanctions Two Former Haitian Ministers for Alleged Corruption

40 seconds ago
 Introduction of EU's Gas Price Cap EU Political De ..

Introduction of EU's Gas Price Cap EU Political Decision Posing Risks for Suppli ..

42 seconds ago
 Poland Asks Council of Europe for Help in Extracti ..

Poland Asks Council of Europe for Help in Extracting Reparations From Germany

44 seconds ago
 European Ambassadors Approve Visa Liberalization f ..

European Ambassadors Approve Visa Liberalization for Kosovo

45 seconds ago
 Martyshev's Defense Hopes He Will Be Transferred H ..

Martyshev's Defense Hopes He Will Be Transferred Home From US Before New Year's ..

49 seconds ago
 Gas Fully Redirected to Parallel Pipelines After F ..

Gas Fully Redirected to Parallel Pipelines After Fire in Russia's Chuvashia - Ga ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.